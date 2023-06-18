Weather Alert

...THE THREAT FOR HEAT IMPACTS WILL INCREASE EARLY THIS WEEK... With high temperatures expected to warm into the 90s and afternoon heat index values approaching triple digits across much of eastern Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas, the threat for heat stress impacts will increase early this week. The threat will be highest for those that remain without commercial power and for those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. Take heat precautions, including staying properly hydrated, taking frequent shaded breaks and wearing light colored, loose fitting clothing. A Heat Advisory is in effect Monday afternoon and early evening for the parts of northeast Oklahoma most impacted by the Sunday morning storms and that are also expected to have prolonged power outages. Additional counties may need to be added to the advisory depending on the status of power restoration.