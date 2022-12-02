A sponsor has selected each angel on the Angel Tree with none remaining heading into the weekend.
”We appreciate everyone coming in to help us with the Angel Tree project and we’re happy that all the angels are accounted for,” McAlester-News Capital Publisher Reina Owens said.
The News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club started the Angel Tree three years ago as way to help people in need during the holidays at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community support made it possible for 278 children in need received a gift and clothes in the inaugural event and last year's event helped more than 300 children in and around Pittsburg County.
Toliver Chevrolet made a sizable donation this year in a partnership to make the event the biggest ever this year — helping 380 children to receive gifts for the holidays.
Anyone getting gifts for angels must deliver those gifts by Dec. 6 to the McAlester News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester.
Those gifts must be unwrapped with the assigned number marked on the gifts.
