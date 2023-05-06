Several aircraft are set for flyovers of downtown McAlester during this year’s Armed Forces Day Parade.
The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, in downtown McAlester. Jeff Wolf, of the Armed Forces Day Committee, said the flyovers are expected sometime during the parade.
Wolf said U.S. Air Force aircraft and and planes from the private group known as the War Birds plan to conduct several flyover passes during the parade.
The 138th Tactical Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force will send two F-16s from the Oklahoma Air National Guard to conduct a flyover during the parade, Wolf said.
Members of the War Birds include an A-26 World War II bomber, C-45 cargo planes and A-T-6 trainer planes, along with Canadian and Russian trainer planes, he said.
Wolf remained hopeful several more aircraft will be included in the flyover, but he said he had not received confirmation as of press time.
He said the presence of the aircraft represents everyone involved in our nation’s aircraft defense, from the pilots to the mechanics and maintenance workers.
He said it takes the whole team to successfully place the planes in the air and maintain the nation’s air defenses.
Wolf noted the flyover during the parade is the only aircraft-connected event for Armed Forces Day. No AFD-related activities will be held at McAlester Regional Airport, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.