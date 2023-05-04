Everything is set for the annual Armed Forces Day Luncheon, which includes the posting of colors, bagpipes and recognition of local veterans.
“We’re ready to go,” said Dennis Wilson, past president of the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite Society, which is hosting the AFD Luncheon.
It’s set to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, in the Scottish Rite Temple at the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue. Doors open a half-hour earlier, at 11 a.m.
Following the Friday AFD Luncheon, the AFD Parade is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, in downtown McAlester.
This year’s Armed Forces Day events honors the U.S. Marine Corps and the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant’s 80 years of serving our nation’s warfighters.
Marine Corps Major Andrew R. Manaois, commanding officer for Marine Recruiting Station, Oklahoma City, is the AFD Luncheon’s featured speaker.
McAlester Army Ammunition Plant Commander Col. Michael Hammond will also participate in the opening ceremonies.
McAlester Mayor John Browne will present the AFD Luncheon’s Missing Man Ceremony which honors two local military veterans, Jospeh Lee Barlow and Bertha Mae Williams Brock.
Barlow was born on Nov. 5, 1996. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Nov. 5, 2012, concluding his military career on Nov. 4, 2021.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years. During his time in the service, he played his bugle at military funerals numerous times.
Barlow also served as a correctional officer at the Jackie Brannon Correction Center in McAlester. He also served on JBCC’s Correctional Emergency Response Team and for a brief time participated in JBCC’s Honor Guard.
Barlow became a McAlester Police Officer on Aug. 2, 2021.
He died in Tulsa on March 20, 2023, after the McAlester Police vehicle he was driving was struck head-on in Glenpool by another driver who crossed the center median. Officer Barlow was providing a police escort for the body of fallen McAlester Police Capt. Richard Parker at the time.
PFC Brock was born on Nov. 26, 1932, in Bennington, in Bryan County. A full-blood member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, she graduated from Chilico High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps when she was 18.
Brock was a Korean War veteran, serving in the Women’s Marine Detachment One, where she was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station in Santa Ana, California.
Following the war, Brock attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant. While attending college, she met the man who became her husband, Dr. Delbert Brock, of Indianola.
During the 1960s, she worked as a payroll accountant at the U.S, Naval Ammunition Depot, now known as the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant. Later in her career she provided confidential accounting services in Tulsa for the federal government. She died on May 20, 2008.
Special recognition will be given to other local veterans during the luncheon, including Special Forces Sgt. Harry A. Walling, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1964.
Then U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson presented the Silver Star, one of the nation’s highest military honors to Walling’s wife, Barbara, in a special ceremony at the White House.
Wilson said family members of all the veterans who are being honored are expected to attend the AFD Luncheon.
Singer and guitarist Ralph Cox will provide music for the event.
