Merrie Palmer was named the Aeros Southeast Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
The Ada High School Fine Arts Director received the honor at a Thursday ceremony in McAlester honoring 20 finalists and educators across southeast Oklahoma at the Aeros Awards of Excellence.
Finalists included educators from McAlester Crowder, Eufaula, and several more districts across southeast Oklahoma — with Palmer taking the top honor and $1,000 for her classroom.
Co-founders Chris Plunkett and Ben Capers previously told the News-Capital they started the program to recognize healthcare workers and educators — receiving more than 50 nominations during the monthlong nomination window for the teacher program.
Plunkett said the top priority for the program is recognition for the teachers and a “thank you” from southeast Oklahoma.
They started a website and sought nominations for teachers to be recognized in a 21-county area of southeast Oklahoma and received more than 50 nominations.
Committee members reviewed the nominations and each finalists was recognized at the event hosted by Oklahoma news anchor Julie Chin and catered by Belt 40.
