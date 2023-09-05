With completion of the first three phases of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project, the city of McAlester is preparing for the fourth and final phase.
Completion of the project’s Phase III extends the sidewalk from Polk Avenue to Monroe Avenue.
It includes a crosswalk adjacent to Strong Boulevard at the entrance to the McAlester Regional Health Center’s Emergency Department on the east side of the hospital campus.
Following the completion of Phase III, plans call for Phase IV to continue the sidewalk’s route south from Monroe Avenue to its completion at Washington Avenue. Phase IV and the eventual completion of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project is expected in 2024.
“We’re in the design phase now,” said Robert Vaughan, P.E., branch manager of Infrastructure Solutions Group, LLC, which is handling engineering of the project.
He’s pleased with the reception the new sidewalk has received.
“This is a milestone,” Vaughan said.”Phase I to Phase III is complete. We are getting positive feedback from the public.”
Constructing a sidewalk adjacent to Strong Boulevard from Electric Avenue all the way to Washington Avenue is a partnership between the state’s Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust and the city of McAlester.
TSET has already approved a grant of $152,900 for Phase IV of the project, to extend the sidewalk from Monroe Avenue to Washington Avenue.
Its purpose is to encourage healthy living by offering more opportunities for pedestrians in the city, as well as for joggers and others. Plans called for the sidewalks to be ADA-accessible, meeting requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
City councilors recently approved a Change Order calling for a $5,405 deduction to Olveras Concrete Inc., with the order reconciling the final quantities installed for Phase III of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project.
Phase III consists of approximately 2,000 linear feet of five-foot-wide concrete sidewalk, extending it south along Strong Boulevard from E. Polk Avenue to E. Monroe Avenue.
Oklahoma’s Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust agreed to pay 50% of the Phase III project costs, with the city of McAlester also contributing 50%.
Like other phases of the project, Phase III includes crosswalks with curb ramps where Strong Boulevard intersects with E. Van Buren Avenue and at E. Monroe Avenue. It also includes the crosswalk where the sidewalk route passes through the emergency entrance on the east side of McAlester Regional Health Center.
All phases of the sidewalk project includes curbing and guttering, along with work on any driveways disturbed during the construction process.
The Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project allows pedestrians along the route to use the sidewalk to access sites adjacent to or near the southerly section of Strong Boulevard. Sites along the sidewalk’s route include McAlester Regional Health Center, Warren Clinic, the Regional Wellness Center, the Pittsburg County Health Department and others.
Construction of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project began in 2022 after McAlester city councilors approved Phase I. It included the sidewalk’s construction from E. Electric Avenue heading south to E. Pierce Avenue at an estimated cost of $103,925, with the city of McAlester paying the entire cost of the project’s first phase
Workers completed Phase I in 2022, extending the sidewalk from E. Electric Avenue to Pierce Avenue along Strong Boulevard.
Phase II of the project followed, extending the sidewalk from E. Pierce Avenue to E. Polk Avenue, at a cost of $152,215. Phase II added another 900-to-1,000 linear feet to the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk.
With completion of Phase III, all that remains is for Phase IV to continue the planned sidewalk’s route south from the Monroe Avenue intersection to its completion at Washington Avenue.
