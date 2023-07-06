Ian Folk and Rebecca McClaflin didn’t have to think twice before driving to McAlester from Paris, Texas, for the release show of Isaac McClung’s new album.
Titled “Live at Spaceship Earth,” McClung recorded his new live album last July at Spaceship Earth Coffee at 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in downtown McAlester.
Folk and McClaflin were in the Spaceship Earth audience when McClung recorded the live album on July, 30, 2022. They weren’t about to miss the album’s release almost a year later during McClung’s July 1 show at the McAlester venue.
They got to know McClung when they lived in Stillwater.
“We’ve known him for four or five years,” Folk said.
McClaflin said she first heard McClung when he performed during an open mic night at the Great White Buffalo in Stillwater.
Following McClung’s album release show at Spaceship Earth, she had a quick response when asked about her thoughts toward his new album.
“We love it,” she said.
They weren’t the only ones, judging by the audience reaction to the songs McClung performed during his Saturday night performance at the McAlester venue.
He didn’t do the entire album — but interspersed songs from “Live at Spaceship Earth” with earlier favorites. McClung also performed several new songs he’s written since he recorded the live album.
Still, he served up a large portion of it during his McAlester performance.
It began with an introduction from Spaceship Earth co-owner Jeremy Beaver.
Beaver gave McClung a warm introduction, recalling the many times he’s performed in the venue, when McClung traveled to McAlester from his home in Stillwater.
“The sad thing is he’s moving to Colorado,” Beaver told the audience.
McClung stepped up to the microphone and began his set, which lasted approximately two hours, without a break. He jumped right in with some songs from the new album.
Soon, he sang the beguiling lyrics, “It’s 5 a.m. I’ll lay down, but there’ll be no rest for me, except from 1,000 cuts.”
He sang the lyrics as hauntingly as he did when he recorded the live album last year.
McClung performed solo with only his acoustic guitar, which he chorded, snapped and popped, sometimes using Barre chords for a more percussive effect.
McClung began his song “Good Dreams” while the twilight sky outside reflected the sunset’s reddish hue. With a large overhanging garage-type door opened wide and audience members seated at tables, along a bar and some even standing outside, the ambience fit the atmospheric lyrics.
Changing the mood, McClung tore into one of his most upbeat songs, “Devil at the Door,” which also includes some high-energy guitar work. McClung wove an intriguing tale, ending with the rejoinder “Get the hell off my property. You’d better be running.”
After he introduced a new song, “This and That,” McClung sang a song he said he’s had around for a few years, but is being released for the first time on “Live at Spaceship Earth.”
Originally titled “A Song Johnny Cash Should Know,” McClung said he changed it to “Johny and June.” His tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter is among the songs getting the most airplay from his new album.
“I will be a better man because of you,” McClung sang.
McClung debuted another new song, then segued to yet another favorite from “Live at Spaceship Earth,” titled “The Third.”
An emotive vocalist, McClung is capable at any point of suddenly shifting his vocals up a full-octave higher than he sang in the preceding verse.
He effectively utilizes the technique on his song “In the Morning,” another album track that’s proving to be a fan favorite from “Live at Spaceship Earth.”
“I will follow you as I walk bare feet on broken bottles,” McClung sang with a chill bump-inducing effect.
Nearing the end of his two-hour set, McClung closed with “The Last Wildflowers,” the title song of his previous album.
As the audience gave him a rousing ovation, “McClung said “It means a lot! I love you!”
Beaver later spoke about McClung’s album release performance.
“I’ve seen Isaac perform probably 15 times and Saturday’s show was the best I’ve ever seen him,” said Beaver, co-owner of Spaceship Earth with Adam Gronwald.
While the new album is available on streaming services, McClung said some physical copies should soon be available on compact disc. He plans on making them available at Spaceship Earth.
“I’ll probably sign 30 or 40 copies,” he said. He hopes to have some vinyl copies too, but he said there’s currently a long wait to get the vinyl records manufactured.
“Live at Spaceship Earth” has more connections to McAlester than the venue and audience.
Local artist Dakota Snell designed the album cover, while Cory Ford, who does the sound for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival shows, recorded it.
McClung also spoke to the News-Capital about his affinity for McAlester audiences and returning to the venue for a release show a year after he recorded “Live at Spaceship Earth.”
He said he’s performed at Spaceship Earth more than at any previous venue, figuring he’s performed there about 29 times. He’s performed at the venue all the back to when it was called Prairie 345, operated by Zach Prichard — who was among those attending the album release show.
“I’ve known him a long time,” Prichard said following the show.
McClung talked with friends and fans after his “Live at Spaceship Earth show concluded.
“It was pretty wonderful here,” he said. “I always love doing it.”
