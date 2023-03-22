The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education gives information on how junior high and high school students can apply to free STEAM summer academies being held at colleges statewide.
1 What can students learn at one of the academies?
Students can discover the fascinating worlds of robotics, architecture, construction, engineering, environmental conservation and much more.
2 What else can students experience?
Students will experience college life while learning on college campuses through our residential and commuter academies.
3 How many camps will be held statewide?
This year, there are 20 academies at 16 different colleges or universities across the state to connect 14 residential academies and 6 commuter academies.
4 Which colleges and universities will hold camps?
Camps are held at the University of Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma State University, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Rose State College, East Central University, Oral Roberts University, Northern Oklahoma College, University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Cameron University, Seminole State College, Tulsa Community College, Langston University, and Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.
5 How can my child apply or get more information?
Students can apply by visiting www.okcollegestart.org and search for 2023 STEM Summer Activities. A list of camps and applications will be available after clicking the link.
— Derrick James
