Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding the upcoming Crowder Public Schools bond election.
1 When’s the deadline to request absentee ballots?
The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, January 30.
2 When is the $490,000 Crowder school election?
The election is Feb. 14.
3 Who can vote by mail-in absentee ballot?
Absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways. In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply. Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.
4 How can voters apply?
Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.
5 Who can submit an absentee ballot?
Only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person. Voters who submit their application in-person at the County Election Board will be asked to provide proof of identity.
Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov. The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
