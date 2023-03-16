Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides absentee ballot information for the April 4 Board of Education and Municipal Election.
1 When is the deadline to request an absentee ballot?
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Monday, March 20.
2 Who can vote by absentee ballot?
Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided the voter is eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
3 How can an absentee ballot application be obtained?
Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms are also available at oklahoma.gov/elections and at the Pittsburg County Election Board office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, McAlester, OK 74501.
4 How long does the process take?
Voters should allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed and returned by mail to the County Election Board. With some exceptions, all absentee ballot affidavits must be notarized before being returned.
Those voters exempt from having an absentee ballot notarized include those who are physically incapacitated and those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that cannot be left alone. Voters who request a “physically incapacitated” ballot must have their absentee ballot affidavit witnessed by two people.
5 When is the deadline for the voter to return the completed mail-in absentee ballot?
All completed mail-in absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is April 4 for this election.
—James Beaty
