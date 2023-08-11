Oklahoma State University’s Extension Family and Consumer Sciences gives information about a canning workshop being held Aug. 17 in McAlester.
1 What is the workshop?
Participants will learn how to can food using pressure and water bath methods.
2 Is there a limit on registration and will I leave with anything?
Yes, this is a hands-on workshop that is limited to the first 16 pre-registered who have pre-paid the $20 fee. Participants will leave with one pint of potatoes, one pint of apples, and handouts. The fee includes a Ball canning book.
3 Do I need to bring any supplies?
Yes, bring an apron, your favorite small knife, vegetable peeler, and a sack lunch. There will be a refrigerator and microwave available for storing and serving food, if needed.
4 When and where is the workshop being held?
The workshop will be held Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office, 707 W. Electric Ave. in McAlester.
5 Who can I contact for more information?
Call 918-423-4120 for more information or to register for the workshop.
—Derrick James
