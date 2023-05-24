Choctaw officials provide information regarding plans for expanding the Choctaw Nation Health Clinic in McAlester.
1 What is the scope of the expansion?
The current Choctaw Nation Health Clinic at 1127 S. George Nigh Expressway in McAlester will double in size.
2 How will that occur?
A new building will be constructed covering more than 50,000 square feet and the current clinic will be remodeled and renovated.
3 Will the two buildings be connected?
After construction of the new building is finished, the existing building at the health clinic will be renovated and then connected to the new facility.
4 What is the project’s cost?
It is a $70 million expansion. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used for the project.
5 When the project is complete, how will the clinic’s capacity be upgraded?
The project will increase capacity by 65%, meaning the clinic will be able to see 65% more patients. Expansion plans will provide more space to current departments, including Family Practice, Internal Medicine, Same Day Clinic, Pediatrics, Podiatry, Behavioral Health, Laboratory, Radiology and Pharmacy Services.
New services offered when the project is complete include Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat) Endocrinology, Orthopedics, Employees’ Health Clinic and Speech Therapy.
—James Beaty
