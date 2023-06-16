Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch provides information regarding the upcoming Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
1 When is the next edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival?
It’s this Saturday, June 17, along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street in downtown McAlester.
2 Who are the headliners is it still a free?
Bands booked to perform on the outdoor stage are hellogoodbye, from California; Good Looks, from Austin, and Future Crib, an indie-rock band from Nashville.
And yes, it’s still free, although other options are available, beginning with the $10 Pit Pass, also known as the Briar Patch, for those who want to get closer to the stage.
3 What time is music on the outdoor stage set to begin?
Music on the outdoor stage is set to start at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
4 Are there any Dancing Rabbit After Hours shows planned?
Yes. The band Banditos is booked to perform at Downtown 312, while Dave Hause will perform at Spaceship Earth Coffee following the outdoor show.
5 Are any daytime activities planned for the June show?
Daytime activities include the Opening Act Youth Mic for ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. until just before music starts on the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. on Saturday and the Urban Pickleball Tournament, which will be conducted at different courts around downtown McAlester.
Both require online preregistration at dancingrabbit.live, with the cutoff time to enter the pickleball tournament at noon Friday.
—James Beaty
