Here is a look at what is coming up in the 2023 Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival finale concert set for July 22.
1 What is the Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival and when is the next show?
The Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival is a free concert series with vendors, VIP tickets, merchandise and fun available each year in McAlester. The final show this year is set for 6 p.m. July 22 in downtown McAlester.
2 Which artists will perform at this year’s finale?
The DRMF finale set for July 22 will feature Cody Canada and the Departed and Kody West with a special appearance by the Red Dirt Rangers, who are pioneers of the Red Dirt music genre and 2017 inductees into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
3 Who is the headliner for this year’s finale?
This year’s finale headliner is Jason Boland and the Stragglers — one of the premier bands on the Red Dirt music scene.
4 Are there after-hours shows planned?
Yes. Early James and the Latest are set to perform at Spaceship Earth Coffee following the performances on the outdoor stage, and Wild the Coyote will perform inside Downtown 312 once the outdoor shows are completed.
5 Where can I get all the latest on the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival?
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s award-winning website is https://dancingrabbit.live/ and the festival provides updates on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dancingrabbitmusic/.
