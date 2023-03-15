The Society of Professional Journalists details the Freedom of Information Act and Freedom of Information.
1 What is ‘Freedom of Information?’
Put simply, Freedom of Information (FOI for short) is the right to know what your government is doing – how it spends your tax dollars, how it creates and implements policy, how it makes decisions that affect you.
It refers to your right to examine records and documents and to your right to observe – and participate in – your government’s decision-making processes.
2 Is the right of public information in the Constitution?
It is not included in the Constitution of the United States, but some state constitutions include a right to examine records and attend meetings of public entities.
3 Where is freedom of information guaranteed at the federal level?
The landmark piece of legislation is the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, which Congress passed, and President Lyndon Johnson signed in 1966. That law covers all departments, agencies and offices within the Executive Branch of the federal government. The FOIA does not cover Congress, the federal judiciary, or the President, but it does cover the Executive Office of the President.
4 What about access to records kept in state and local governments?
All states have their own versions of the FOIA, some of which have been on the books for almost 100 years. Records and meetings may be covered in a single statute or in separate ones. Some call it the “Freedom of Information Act,” the “Open Records Act,” or the “Right to Know Act,” and some give it a different name. Florida calls its open records and meetings laws, collectively, “The Sunshine Law.”
5 So Oklahoma records are covered?
Records and/or meetings at the local level (city, municipality, county, township, school district or other subdivision of state government) are covered in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Open Records Act and Open Meetings Act, which includes specific exemptions.
—Adrian O’Hanlon III
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.