Eastern Oklahoma State College and TRIO gives information on the Back to School for Grownups event being held Friday at the college’s campus in McAlester.
1 Who is the event geared towards?
The event is geared toward adults who are thinking about going back to school but are not sure where to start.
2 What will be available at the event?
Get free educational and personal resources, a free customized career assessment, free FAFSA help, and more. Help on how to balance adulting, work, and family life with homework and classes will also be available.
Free food, prizes, and a gift card giveaway will be held during the event.
3 When and where is the event being held?
The event will be held Friday, Aug. 11 at EOSC’s McAlester campus in the Wanda Bass Building lobby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The college is located at 1802 College Ave. in McAlester.
4 When do classes start for the Fall semester?
Classes start Aug. 21.
5 Who can I contact for more information?
Contact Altis at 580-898-2722.
— Derrick James
