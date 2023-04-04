Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters details the nonprofit’s annual Spring Cleanup.
1 What is the Keep McAlester Beautiful Spring Cleanup?
This annual event allows citizens to drop off all non-hazardous materials at the former National Guard Armory at 301 E. Polk Ave. in McAlester.
2 What are the times for this year’s Spring Cleanup?
It will be available every Saturday and Sunday in April except on Easter weekend. Hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays.
3 What can I drop off at the event?
Metal, bulk trash, TVs, hot water tanks, tires and lots more. Anything you can think of, but preferably not your recyclables. The recycling center is open 24/7, but we ask anyone who recycles to avoid dropping off items during the spring cleanup times.
4 Can I bring tires or paint?
We accept tires and rims, but the tire has to be off of the rim. We also accept non-toxic paints like latex paint.
5 What if I have electronics?
Anyone bringing electronics can do so at the armory door and you don’t have to be in line if all you have in your car is electronics. Just go straight to the front door, the armory’s raised door on Third Street.
— Adrian O’Hanlon III
