Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information about the voter registration deadline for the April 4 election.
1 When is the last day to apply for voter registration for the upcoming election?
Friday, March 10, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the April 4 Board of Education and Municipal Election.
2 Who can apply for voter registration?
Persons who are United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17 and a-half years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old by Election Day to vote.
3 When does registration close for the April 4 election?
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, March 10, 2023. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the April 4 election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.
4 Who else may register to vote?
Registered voters who have moved to Pittsburg County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Pittsburg County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
5 How can a Voter Registration Application be obtained?
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E Carl Albert Pkwy Room 101 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
—James Beaty
