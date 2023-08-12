Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tony Barnes provides voter registration information regarding upcoming elections
1 When is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming September elections?
Aug. 18, 2023, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Sept. 12 city of McAlester and Frink-Chambers Public School Special Elections.
2 Who can register to vote in Oklahoma?
Persons who are United States citizens,Oklahoma residents and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.
3 In addition to new voters, who needs to register?
Registered voters who have moved to Pittsburg County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Pittsburg County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
4 When is the deadline to return Voter Registration Applications?
Applications must be received by the Pittsburg County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, Aug. 18, 2023. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the Sept. 12 Election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.
5 How can applicants obtain a Voter Registration Application?
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at the Pittsburg County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
—James Beaty
