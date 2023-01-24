City of McAlester Economic Developer Adam White and McAlester Mayor John Browne provide updates on the Shops at McAlester.
1 How many visitors are coming to the Shops at McAlester?
We had over 454,000 visits from just under 150,000 people to the Shops from October 1 to December 30. This is above our expectations — so it’s good to see a market gap filled in McAlester.
2 Where are those visitors coming from?
Most of the visitors are from outside the McAlester area — which is great for economic development. McAlester is drawing much of the Texas-Arkansas-Missouri traffic that has historically driven past our community.
3 How are the stores doing?
The Chick-fil-A restaurant has already proven to be among the top in Oklahoma. The Starbucks at Shops at McAlester is well within the top 20 most visited coffee shops in the state.
4 What’s next at the Shops?
Burger King recently obtained a building permit at Shops at McAlester and is expected to open this year. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is also expected to open soon. Ollie’s is finishing up a few touches and should be open in from six-to-eight weeks. T-Mobile should be opening by spring
5What is the TIF agreement again?
Shops at McAlester came about through a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement, between developer Burk Collins & Company, the city of McAlester, and Pittsburg County. Burk Collins and Company agreed to develop and construct the shopping center, and in return, he will receive 90% percent of the city and county sales tax generated at Shops at McAlester for five years or until Collins receives $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
