Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information about the need for more election workers.
1 What kind of election workers are needed?
Poll worker applications are being accepted for inspector, judge and clerk for Pittsburg County election precincts.
2 What is the pay for election workers?
Inspectors are paid $110 per day, while judges and clerks are paid $100 per day. Mileage pay is available for those who work at precincts outside their regular polling places where they vote in elections. Mileage pay is .655 per mile.
3 How often do precinct officials work?
Precinct officials work only a few days a year on election days.
4 How are polling place workers trained?
They are trained at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester. They get paid $35 for taking the training.
5 How can someone apply to become a polling place election worker?
Applications can be obtained and submitted at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101. Those with questions can phone 918-423-3877 or contact the election board online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
—James Beaty
