Oklahoma State University Extension Center Area Coordinator for the Community Nutrition Education Program Linda Lowber provides information regarding National Nutrition Month and CNEP programs and activities.
1 How did March come to be designated as National Nutrition Month?
County commissioners signed a declaration March 13 declaring March as National Nutrition Month in Pittsburg County.
2 What programs are available in Pittsburg County to help with nutrition education through the OSU Extension Center?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program education program, as carried out by the Community Nutrition Education Programs and the Family and Consumer Science Education and Agriculture Education of the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service of Pittsburg County, offers a variety of programs.
We have two Nutrition Education assistants in Pittsburg County who teach nutrition to children and families. They teach children in the school system. Children are encouraged to share information with their families.
3 What is one of the program's goals?
To help people eat with the environment in mind by establishing and maintaining local gardens and teaching essential gardening skills. We encourage people to purchase food from Farmers Markets.
4 What does the CNEP program offer to participants?
The CNEP program is available for eligible families and youth with research-based curriculum and hands-on learning experiences at no cost to help them learn nutrition information including stretching your food dollars, healthy eating, food safety and exercise tips. To participate, families need to have some form of food-related government assistance.
5 How can people learn more about the program or determine if they are eligible to participate?
Phone the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Center in McAlester at 918-423-4120 or contact the office online at extension.okstate.edu/county/pittsburg/.
