Members of the McAlester Italian Festival Committee provide information about this year’s festival event.
1 When are the dates and hours for this year’s Italian Festival?
It’s from noon until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.
2 Will the Italian Festival be held on Sunday this year?
No. Once again this year there will be no Sunday event so volunteers and others can spend time with their families on Mothers Day, which this year is on Sunday, May 14.
3 What can be expected at this year’s Italian Festival?
Italian food, including spaghetti dinners at the main food tent, with pizza and Italian sandwiches available nearby; live music, lots of vendors, inflatables, a carnival and plenty of other attractions.
4 Where will the vendors be set up for the festival?
Inside the Southeast Expo Center, with more set up outside on the Expo Center grounds.
5 What sort of vendors will be set up at the festival this year?
Many of the vendors will be through the 2 Hip Chicks Road Show, which has its own following. Vendor applications are available on the festival’s website at themcalesteritalianfestival.org. Scroll to the bottom of the homepage to find the application link.
—James Beaty
