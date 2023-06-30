City of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner provides details regarding the city’s Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show.
1 When is the city of McAlester’s Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show?
It’s set for Tuesday, July 4, at the Southeast Expo Center.
2 What time does the fireworks show begin?
The fireworks display will start at dusk, around 9 or 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be fired behind the rodeo arena in the area, so the best spot for viewing will be the Expo Center grounds.
3 Are there any other activities during the event?
Smokin Joe DiSilvestro has booked musicians to play live music on the outdoor stage on the Expo Center grounds, with performances expected to begin around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
4 Who is set to perform on the outdoor stage during the July 4 event at the Expo Center?
Bailey Family Ministry, a family band; Lonnie Lay and Will Huckabee; Smokin Joe and Blue Western Scramble, and the Shady Grove Troubadours.
5 Will there be anything available to eat or drink on the Expo Center grounds during the July 4 show?
The Southeast Expo Center grounds will be open on the Fourth of July for those wanting to arrive early. Food trucks will be on the Expo grounds for those who want to buy something to eat or drink.
—James Beaty
