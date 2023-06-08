McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe provides information about EOC’s weather app and the coming countywide mass notification app.
1 Does Pittsburg County have a countywide mass notification system in place?
No. The countywide mass notification system went offline when the city of McAlester went to its new mass notification system for the city.
2 What does that mean for most Pittsburg County residents who live outside McAlester?
They are not notified through the citywide system.
3 Is the county pursuing a new mass notification system?
Yes. Pittsburg County commissioners on Monday approved the new Genasys mass notification system for the county. It also allows county officials to communicate with their staffs.
4 When will the new Genasys system be in place?
It will probably take two or three weeks. We will have information available when its ready.
5 What can county residents do in the meantime?
Those who are not already signed up can signup for our weather app for hazardous weather warnings. Go to the Google or Apple store. Type in McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management. It’s free.
—James Beaty
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.