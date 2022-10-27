5 THINGS TO KNOW: McAlester athletics' Buff-or-Treat

McAlester Public Schools Athletics is hosting a Buff-or-Treat, a trunk-or-treat-style event for youth in McAlester.
1. When is the event?
The Buff-or-Treat will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
2. Where is the event located?
The Buff-or-Treat will take place inside the indoor practice facility next to Hook Eales Stadium, 1261 N. 6th Street.
3. How much will it cost?
The event is completely free. But MPS Athletics is also taking non-perishable food donations at the door. All donations will be given to local charities to help feed local families.
4. What activities will be available at the event?
Every McAlester sport will have a booth set up inside the indoor facility. Children will have the opportunity to play sport-specific games at each station as they move through the booths for a chance to win even more candy and prizes. Children are encouraged to arrive in full costume and interact with McAlester coaches and athletes.
5. How can I donate?
Any interested businesses or persons can donate candy for the event, monetary donations, or non-perishable food items ahead of the event. Donations may be brought to the athletics office inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium. Any further questions can be directed to the athletics office at 918-423-8128 for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.