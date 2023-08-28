With Labor Day set for Monday, Sept 4, Rylie Mansuetti, of AAA Oklahoma, provides information regarding Labor Day travel over the coming holiday weekend.
1 Is Labor Day travel expected to be up this year when compared to 2022?
AAA expects Labor Day weekend travel to be busier this year than in 2022, on the road, in the air and for those who are cruising as well.
2 Are more Labor Day travelers expected to drive to their destinations this year?
As usual, most Labor Day travelers will drive to their holiday destinations, closing out the summer with one more Great American Road Trip.
3 What impact is rising gas prices expected to have on holiday travel?
Gas prices, which have been on the rise since mid-July, are not expected to deter those who want to get away. Despite the recent increase, the price at the pump is actually about the same as it was over the holiday weekend last year.
4 Is Labor Day travel expected to increase among other types of transportation as well?
It’s not just roads that will be busy. According to AAA booking data, flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises are all up over 2022. Whether you are hitting the road, headed to the airport or getting ready to set to sail over the holiday weekend, travelers should expect a lot of company and plan accordingly
5 What can drivers to help ensure their holiday travel goes smoothly?
Drivers, in particular, should ensure their vehicles are road ready, especially given the toll summer heat can take on batteries and tires.
Last year, AAA responded to more than 2,700 Emergency Roadside Service calls in Oklahoma over the Labor Day weekend, and almost half those calls required a tow. Rescue crews are gearing up for what is anticipated to be an even busier weekend this year.
INRIX, a global provider of transportation data and insights, expects Thursday, Aug. 31, between 2 and 6 p.m. to be the busiest time on the roads during the long Labor Day weekend. Friday, Sept. 1, is also expected to have higher than normal traffic volumes between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Drivers who have flexibility in planning are encouraged to travel at off-peak hours - before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
