Battery Services and Sales Manger for AAA Club Alliance Jason Cravens offers tips on keeping vehicle batteries maintained for summer driving.
1 Are most drivers aware of the effects of extreme heat on car batteries?
Most drivers underestimate the impact of extreme temperatures on car batteries. While the winter cold is a well-known battery-killer, summer heat can be even more damaging. If your battery is over three years-old, have it checked sooner rather than later to ensure it can handle the heat.
2 What effect does the combination of heat and vibrations have on a vehicle battery?
High temperatures accelerate battery degradation and can physically damage internal battery components. In hot climates, batteries typically last around three years. Properly securing batteries with hold-down hardware minimizes the effects of vibration and prolongs battery life.
3 How else can a vehicle battery’s lifespan be reduced?
Malfunctioning charging systems, over-or-under-charging, and allowing the battery to go completely dead can all reduce battery lifespan.
4 What are weak battery warnings signs?
Slow cranking, illuminated Battery/Charging warning lamp and dim headlights, particularly at idle, can indicate a weak battery. Regular battery inspections and testing are essential, especially for batteries over three years old.
Warm summer temperatures can cause battery fluid evaporation and cable issues, posing additional challenges.
By proactively maintaining the battery and charging system, drivers can ensure their safety and reduce the likelihood of unexpected breakdowns.
5 What are some tips for choosing the right battery?
Follow the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendation for the type, whether conventional or AGM. Match the original equipment’s group number for a secure fit, clearance and no cable/terminal problems. Consider physical size, terminal configuration and CCA (Cold Cranking Amps) or Ah rating to ensure proper fit and function. Avoid installing a battery with lower CCA or Ah ratings than recommended by the manufacturer. Purchase batteries from reputable sellers with fresh stock and extended full-replacement warranties.
—James Beaty
