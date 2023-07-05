Miss McAlester Executive Director Lori Few details how to get tickets to this year’s competition and how the program empowers young women.
1 What are the Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen competitions?
The Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester’s Outstanding Teen competition is affiliated with Miss Oklahoma and Miss America. Candidates compete in several categories — including personal interview, community service initiative, athletic wear, talent, on-stage conversation.
2 How does the competition help empower young women?
It helps young women work on things like confidence, interview skills, exposing them to different things with community service and going to speak with different civic organizations or classrooms of students to figure out what they’re career path might be based on those experiences.
We have young women that were part of program that now have their nursing degree, another who earned a doctorate and she’s now a doctor. We’ve had young women that went through our program who are entrepreneurs and now own their business. And it all started in our community.
3 When is this year’s event?
It’s set for 7 p.m. July 15 at S. Arch Auditorium and if everything goes as planned, this looks like it will be the biggest one we’ve had in the 13 years I’ve been involved.
4 How much could competitors win this year?
This year’s competition will offer nearly $16,000 in cash to help empower young women.
5 How can I get tickets?
General admission for this year’s competition costs $12 with tickets on sale and available online at https://www.missmcalester.com/ or on the Miss McAlester Facebook page. Tickets will also be available at the door, with doors set to open at 6 p.m. the night of the competition.
—Adrian O’Hanlon III
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.