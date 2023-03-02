McAlester High School senior Reed Marcum details how people can get involved with a silent auction benefiting local people.
1 What is the silent auction?
The annual silent auction benefits local people each year and this year's goal is $60,000. Online bidding is open on the event's Facebook page until noon on March 9, but people can still bid in person or through calling in until 5 p.m. that day at the Elk's Lodge in McAlester.
2 How does the auction help people?
That money will be split three ways between the Hudson Strong Foundation; Crowder Public Schools teacher Becky Weeks, who is battling caner; and toward a foundation in honor of the late Sgt. Miles Tarron to benefit military veterans.
3 What is the Hudson Campbell Foundation?
The auction and other benefits began in honor of Hudson Campbell, a Eufaula 2-year-old child who passed away in 2018 from complications resulting from pediatric cancer. The initial silent auction helped fund the Hudson Strong Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) that provides money to families that have gone through a traumatic experience like the Campbells did and scholarships for people going into the medical field.
4 Can I donate items to the auction?
Yes. Anyone interested in donating items to the auction can contact Marcum or his mother through Facebook or the event's Facebook page.
5 How do I bid on items?
Anyone can bid on a variety of items, from a Kansas City Chiefs helmet signed by league MVP and Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes, to an autographed photo of Nolan Ryan, to hunting and fishing baskets and much more. Just click "going" on the event's Facebook page to view all items, then post a bid in the comments of any item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.