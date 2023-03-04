Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters details how to get involved with the Adopt-A-Park and Adopt-A-Block programs.
1 What are the Adopt-A-Park and Adopt-A-Block programs?
Adopt-A-Park started in 2019 as an offshoot of the Adopt-A-Block program, where anyone can adopt a block to clean it up three or four times per year to help McAlester Beautiful.
2 What do adopters do?
Adopters’ first priority is to keep the park or block clean by cleaning up trash, making sure trash cans exist in the park, and more.
3 What if my group doesn’t have proper tools or equipment for cleaning up?
KMB will provide any needed equipment for cleanups — gloves, trash bags, etc. — if adopters request it in advance.
4 What should adopters report after a cleanup event?
Adopters should communicate when they will do cleanup events and send a report to KMB@keepmcalesterbeautiful.com with information including how many people participated, how much time did it take, how many bags of trash were collected, and anything else that should be reported like vandalism or a dead animal at the park.
5 How can I sign up as an adopter?
Anyone interested in adopting a park or block can email KMB@keepmcalesterbeautiful.com or sign up in person at 119 E. Choctaw Ave.
— Adrian O’Hanlon III
