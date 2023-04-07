The Oklahoma Mesonet gives information on how students in the 9th through 11th grades that are interested in meteorology can attend a free weeklong academy at the University of Oklahoma this summer.
1 What does the academy offer?
This academy offers a one-week residential program for students entering 9th, 10th and 11th grades focused on weather. Students will learn about atmospheric interactions from fronts to thunderstorm development, how data are collected, and how to analyze weather maps. Students will be exposed to meteorology careers including operational forecasters from NOAA’s National Weather Service offices; field researchers; television broadcasters; and the emergency management community. Thirty students will be accepted.
The academy will be held June 11-16, 2023.
2 What will students experience?
Students will live in the university residence halls, eat on campus and learn in university classrooms — giving students a real “feel” for college life. Summer camp counselors will be housed on the same dormitory floor to provide maximum assistance and supervision. Students will have class activities each day in classrooms and state of the art laboratories on the research campus at OU-Norman. Educational, recreational and team building activities will take place in the evenings to help students have a well-rounded experience.
3 Is there a cost for the academy?
All expenses, including housing, meals, supplies, and books will be provided to each academy student. Travel expenses to and from the academy location and incidental personal expenditures are the responsibility of the academy student.
4 How can my child apply and when are applications due?
Interested students must submit a typed or printed application that includes all of the following:
Complete student application form
Two letters of recommendation
A 250-word student-written essay. Please see the application packet for essay topic. Applications must be postmarked by April 14.
Applications can be found by visiting pacs.ou.edu/precollegiate/9th-12th-grade/meteorology-summer-academy/
5 Who can I contact for any questions?
Any questions, please feel free to reach out to Precollegiate Programs at precollegiateprograms@ou.edu.
—Derrick James
