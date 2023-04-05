The University of Oklahoma gives information on how students in the 9th through 10th grades that are interested in architecture can attend a free weeklong academy held at the university this summer.
1 What does the academy offer?
This academy offers 30 rising 9th through 10th grade students a one-week opportunity to explore the disciplines in The University of Oklahoma’s College of Architecture. The academy will introduce students to an interdisciplinary study of the built environment by incorporating the disciplines of Architecture, Interior Design, and Construction Science.
2 What will students experience?
Students will live in the university residence halls, eat on campus and learn in university classrooms — giving students a real “feel” for college life. Summer camp counselors will be housed on the same dormitory floor to provide maximum assistance and supervision. Students will have class activities each day in classrooms and state of the art laboratories on the research campus at OU-Norman. Educational, recreational and team building activities will take place in the evenings to help students have a well-rounded experience.
3 Is there a cost?
All expenses, including housing, meals, supplies, and books will be provided to each academy student. Travel expenses to and from the academy location and incidental personal expenditures are the responsibility of the academy student.
4 How can my child apply and when are applications due?
Interested students must submit a typed or printed application that includes all of the following:
Complete student application form
Two letters of recommendation
A 250-word student-written essay. Please see the application packet for essay topic. Applications must be postmarked by April 14.
Applications can be found by visiting pacs.ou.edu/precollegiate/9th-12th-grade/meteorology-summer-academy/
5 Who can I contact for any questions?
Any questions, please feel free to reach out to Precollegiate Programs at precollegiateprograms@ou.edu.
—Derrick James
