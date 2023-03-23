Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in west central Arkansas, Sebastian. In southeast Oklahoma, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore and Pittsburg. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Bands of heavy rain producing showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon across northeast and east central Oklahoma and gradually spread south and east across northwest Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma Thursday night into Friday. Widespread 1 to 3 inch rains are expected, with localized 4 to 5 inch amounts possible, which could lead to dangerous flash flooding. Some flooding of main-stem rivers, especially the Illinois river, is also expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&