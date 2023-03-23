The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma details how Native American students in the fifth through eight grades can apply for the Project Pehlichi WILL 2023 Summer STEAM Camp held at Jones Academy in June.
1 How will applicants be selected for the camp?
Grades 5 through 8 students selected by an academic and recommendation process will attend this camp for free.
2 What will the camp highlight?
Highlights of the STEAM Camp include: workshops, fun field trips, college trips, cultural enrichment, and more.
3 What days will the camp be held?
Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2023, through Friday, Jun. 9, 2023.
4 Where can I find an application for my child and when is it due?
Applications are due April 7 and can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/events/youth-camps/jh-steam-camp/
5 What are some the things asked for in the application?
Recommendations from a school counselor, teacher, and a non-family member are part of the application process.
