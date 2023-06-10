The Oklahoma Department of Commerce answers some questions about how a Tax Increment Finance District works.
1 What is a TIF District and what’s its purpose?
Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is a public tool that reallocates newly generated tax dollars for up to 25 years for supporting development or redevelopment in certain limited areas of a city, town, or county. Tax Increment Financing is used to help generate private development projects, through the funding by tax dollars, for public improvements and other eligible project costs.
2 How does a TIF work?
The government borrows money to invest in the development, typically for incentives or public infrastructure. The loan is repaid by capturing a portion of the taxes generated by the development.
3 Does this take money away from the schools or local government?
No, the agencies that receive tax revenues for funding, referred to as “taxing jurisdictions”, continue to receive the same revenues they received before the district was created. Only new revenues generated by the development are captured to repay the loan.
4 What happens once the loan is repaid?
Once the loan is repaid, the TIF district expires and 100 percent of the tax revenues are apportioned to the taxing jurisdictions.
5 How does this benefit the community?
The new development generates more tax revenues. This means more money is available for the agencies that depend on tax revenues for funding, such as schools and city and county government.
—Adrian O’Hanlon III
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.