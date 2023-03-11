Time to spring forward with daylight saving time kicking in at 2 a.m. March 12 local time for most of the country. Here are some things to know:
1 Did Benjamin Franklin invent daylight saving time?
Daylight saving time is one thing that Franklin did not invent, according to the Franklin Institute. But he suggested Parisians change their sleep schedules to save money on candles and lamp oil in a satirical essay, titled “An Economical Project,” he wrote in 1784 that the Journal de Paris published. He concluded rising with the sun would save Parisians “an immense sum!”
2 How did DST start?
New Zealand entomologist George Hudson first proposed a two-hour daylight-saving shift in a paper he presented in 1895 to the Wellington Philosophical Society, according to Transactions and Proceedings of the New Zealand Institute.
3 When did America start using DST?
The Standard Time Act of 1918 was the first United States federal law implementing standard time and DST in defining five time zones for the country. But state governments decided whether to continue using it after World War I ended.
4 When did it start being used again?
President Franklin Roosevelt ordered year-round DST, or “War Time,” in 1942 and it ran for three years, NPR reports.
States chose for two decades whether to observe DST until Congress passed the Uniform Time Act of 1966. The law established DST start and end dates, but allowed local jurisdictions to decide whether to observe it. Congress enacted the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act in 1973 that extended DST to eight months rather than the normal six.
Congress passed the Energy Act of 2005 that moved the DST start date one month earlier and extended it one week starting in 2007.
5 How many states opt out of observing DST?
Hawaii and most of Arizona observe permanent standard time and don’t change clocks at all, The Hill reports. Eighteen states enacted legislation or resolutions for permanent daylight saving time, pending Congress approval.
—Adrian O’Hanlon III
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.