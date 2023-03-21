The Choctaw Nation School of Choctaw Language gives information on how tribal members can enroll in free Choctaw Language classes that will be held online this Spring.
1 How does the class work?
Classes are conducted online through Zoom. A link will be sent to the students where they can connect with the class each week. Classes are live and interactive.
2 How old do you have to be to register?
Students need to be at least 18 years old to enroll. However, it is strongly encouraged that curriculum be shared with other family members and friends.
3 Are there different levels?
Yes, there are four different levels of courses available. Students can sign up for an advanced level. After the Level I classes are complete, you will advance to a level II class and build from there. A mastery test is offered at the end of the course but passing is not required to move to the next level. However, you will be recognized if you complete the test and score above 80%.
4 How long will it take me to learn Choctaw and will I become fluent?
It depends on multiple factors. Here are some things to consider:
What is your current level of Choctaw?
How many hours per week can you invest in improving your Choctaw?
What is your definition of “fluent”? Some want to be conversational while others need to be able to speak Choctaw in a university-level professional setting.
What is your motivation level?
The language will still require you to learn and study on your own time. You can always check out our website to learn more at choctawschool.com.
5 How do I sign up?
Registration for classes can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/about/language/classes/ Registration is open from March 14 through April 14, 2023 with classes beginning April 3.
—Derrick James
