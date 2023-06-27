McAlester Community Theatre President Jason Strickland details the organization’s high-flying production of Tarzan set for four shows this week.
1 What is Tarzan about?
Tarzan is a stage adaptation of the classic story by Edgar Rice Burroughs and the Disney animated film of the same name. The musical follows the adventures of Tarzan, a young boy raised by gorillas in the African jungle after his parents die in a tragic shipwreck. Tarzan grows up as part of the gorilla family, but starts to question his place in the world as he becomes a young man.
2 Why did MCT pick Tarzan as part of its celebration for its 25th season?
So with our 25th season, we really wanted to do something big. We’ve done everything from kids musicals to adult musicals, one act plays. We’re talking 100 people to a cast and tens of thousands of attendees over 25 years. So we wanted to do a big production to celebrate that.
3 Do actors really fly during the shows?
Yes, the production has innovative set designs that bring lush jungle to life on stage while actors perform aerial stunts. Flying is definitely the most unique part of the show. This show has flying all throughout the show and being able to choreograph the effects that are taking place in the air. And the choreography that’s taking place on the stage has been a challenge. But when you see the final product, it’s really gonna make it come to life because of those effects.
4 When are the shows and how do I get tickets?
MCT’s three-day production of Tarzan is set for four shows across Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the S. Arch Thompson Auditorium at 201 E. Adams Ave. in McAlester.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with attendees taking seats at 7 p.m. before a 7:30 p.m. start to the shows on Thursday and Friday.
MCT will have shows on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and are available at the door or at https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=12790&fbclid=IwAR1rCvNzxkvO426_IG1Gr0MSxmJBZt6SGagosE6s5bl9eHhSIuGlM12UEPo.
McAlester News-Capital readers can use a coupon code MNC23 to receive $5 off the ticket price for online sales.
5 How can I get involved with MCT or become a sponsor?
Anyone looking to get involved or sponsor can go to MCT’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MCT.Acting or email info@mcalestertheatre.org.
—Adrian O’Hanlon III
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.