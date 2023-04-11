Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters details how people can get involved with the nonprofit’s annual Spring Cleanup.
1 What is the Keep McAlester Beautiful Spring Cleanup?
This annual event allows citizens to drop off all non-hazardous materials at the former National Guard Armory at 301 E. Polk Ave. in McAlester.
2 What are the times for this year’s Spring Cleanup?
It will be available every Saturday and Sunday in April except on Easter weekend. Hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays.
3 How can I get involved?
Anyone older than 16 looking to volunteer can just show up at the armory on the day of the events as early as 30 minutes prior.
4 What do I need to wear?
Volunteers can show up in work clothes — including pants and close-toed shoes — and work gloves and a vest will be provided.
5 What can I do to help at the event?
There will be several different ways to help with the event both inside the armory and in the yard behind it.
—Adrian O’Hanlon III
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.