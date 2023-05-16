Kendra Sikes of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma provides details of a groundbreaking ceremony to mark a major expansion to the Choctaw Nation medical services for McAlester and the surrounding area.
1 What is the event?
The Choctaw Nation is holding a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Choctaw Nation Health Clinic at 1127 S. George Nigh Expressway in McAlester.
2 What is the groundbreaking ceremony celebrating?
It's for a major expansion to the Choctaw Nation Health Clinic in McAlester.
3 What is the reason for the expansion?
The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority is expanding the current clinic in McAlester to double its size and offer new services.
4 What is the size of the expansion and are there any additional plans for the current building?
The new building will be for more than 51,000 square feet and once completed, the current building will be renovated and connected.
5 What Choctaw Nation officials are planning on attending the groundbreaking ceremony in McAlester?
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton, Assistant Chief Jack Austin, Jr. and members of the Choctaw Tribal Council.
