The U.S. Postal Service and AARP provides details regarding foreign lottery scams and other scams.
1 Are many people targeted through lottery scams and other scams?
Con artists target millions of people every year. When they succeed, they can seriously affect the lives of victims and their families. We at the U.S. Postal Service are out to stop these criminals.
2 How can I help?
You can help by learning to recognize fraudulent offers before they cause damage. While a small percentage of mail is used for fraud, we consider one too many.
3 What are some tips regarding scams?
An example is notification that you’ve just won a foreign lottery. If it sounds too good to be true, you’re right. Odds are it’s a scam.
It happens like this: Someone calls, emails or notifies you by mail. .All you have to do is mail or wire a small amount for taxes and fees to claim your prize.
4 What should I do if this occurs?
Just hang up the phone or ignore the email. Never wire or send money to anyone, anywhere who says you’ve won a prize. No legitimate lottery should ask you for money to claim your prize.
5 What can I do if I’ve received a suspected fraud?
If you’ve received a suspected fraud through the U.S. mail, or if the mail was used in a crime that began on the internet, telephone or in person report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service can be contacted by phone at 1-877-876-2455. It can also be contacted online at www.postalinspectors.uspis.gov.
—James Beaty
