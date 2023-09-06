Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding early voting in the upcoming Sept. 12 Special Elections.
1 Where will elections be held on Sept. 12 in Pittsburg County?
In the city of McAlester and in the Frink-Chambers School District. Regular polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
2 When and where will early in-person absentee balloting be held?
On Thursday, September 7, and on Friday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The Pittsburg County Election Board has a temporary office on the second floor of the Southeast Expo Center.
There is no early in-person voting on Saturday for this election.
3 Where will early in-person ballots be cast at the Expo Center?
Go inside the Expo Center’s front entrance. We will be set up in the lobby on the first floor, so early in-person voters won't have to go to the second floor.
4 What are the voters in the city of McAlester deciding in these elections?
Voters in the city of McAlester are casting ballots on three proposed amendments to the City Charter.
Proposition No. 1 seeks to amend the City Charter by changing the formula upon which the city’s Emergency Fund is based from 10% of all city budget expenditures to 10% of all reoccurring unrestricted general operations expenditures.
Proposition No. 2 seeks to change the dates city elections will be held for members of the city council and for the mayor.
Proposition No. 3 would change the dates upon which elected officials assume office, from the first regular city council meeting following their election to the first regular city council meeting following their General Election, “whether the same be held or not.”
5 what will voters in the Frink-Chambers School District decide in the Sept. 12 election?
Voters in the Frink-Chambers Public School District are casting ballots on a $10,215,000 school bond proposition, which includes, but is not limited to, additional classroom space, a safe room to provide shelter for students and the community during inclement weather and a multi-purpose area to be used as a cafeteria and physical education space, according to the school’s website.
