Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information about early in-person voting for the April 4 municipal and school board elections.
1 When is early in-person absentee voting for the April 4 elections?
Early in-person voting started on Thursday, March 30, and extends through Friday, March, 31. There is no early in-person voting on Saturday for this election.
2 Who is having an election on April 4?
Hartshorne, Krebs, Kiowa, Savanna and Quinton are having municipal elections.
The Canadian and Stuart school districts are having school board elections. While the town of Stuart is in Hughes County, part of the Stuart school district extends into Pittsburg County.
3 Where can voters cast an early in-person absentee ballot?
At the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, in McAlester. The election board office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Early in-person voting is not available at the regular polling locations. They will be open for the election from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.
4 Does a voter need a reason to cast an early in-person absentee ballot?
Early voting is open to all voters. You do not need to provide a reason or excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections.
5 Who can be contacted for questions?
For questions contact the Pittsburg County Election Board, either in-person or by phone at 918 423-3877, or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
—James Beaty
