Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes offers more information regarding the Sept. 12 Special Election as early voting continues.
1 How long will voting by early in-person absentee ballot continue for the Sept. 12 Special Election?
It started on Thursday and will continue from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at our new temporary location at the Southeast Expo Center. There will be no early in-person voting on Saturday.
2 Where will the early in-person absentee balloting be conducted at the Expo Center?
Our temporary offices are on the second floor, but we will be set up on the first floor of the Expo Center for the early in-person absentee ballot voting.
3 Where on the first floor will the early voting be conducted?
We will be set up on the first floor in the lobby. When you come in the front door, we’re in the middle. They will see us when they come in.
4 When is the deadline for mail-in absentee ballots to be returned for the Sept. 12 Special Election?
We have to have the mail-in ballots by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. I will go to the post office around 4 p.m. to pick up our mail.
5 Can the mail-in absentee ballots be delivered any other way?
If they want they can bring them to us at the Expo Center. We have to have them by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
—James Beaty
