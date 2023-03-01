Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information about voting by early in-person absentee ballot in advance of the March 7 election on legalizing recreational marijuana.
1 When does early in-person voting by absentee ballot begin?
Early voting begins Thursday, March 2. This election is for State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma if passed.
2 How long will early voting last for this election?
Early voting is available Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, in McAlester. Early voting is not available at polling places. All precinct polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, for the statewide election on State Question 820.
3 Is a reason or excuse required for preferring to vote by in-person absentee ballot?
You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early.
4 In what elections does Oklahoma allow voting by early in-person absentee ballot?
Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.
5 Who should voters contact for questions about the March 7 election?
For questions, phone the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
—James Beaty
