By — James Beaty
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes details the voter registration deadline for the upcoming state election on whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.
1 When’s the deadline to apply for voter registration?
Friday, Feb. 10, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the March 7, 2023, Special Statewide Election. Applications must be received by the election board or postmarked no later than midnight, Feb. 10, 2023. Applications may also be submitted by the submission deadline to any motor vehicle agency that’s an official voter registration agency.
2 What happens to voter registration applications arriving after the deadline?
Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted but will not be processed until after the March 7 election.
3 How will voter registration applicants know if election officials approved their application?
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved.
4 Who needs to complete a Voter Registration Application?
Registered voters who have moved to Pittsburg County from a different county or state need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Pittsburg County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
5 How can an application be obtained?
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website oklahoma.gov/elections. Forms can also be completed in-person at a county election board. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available on request. The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101 and is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions contact the Election Board at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
—James Beaty
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.