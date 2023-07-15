Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch offers details about the upcoming Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s Summer Show.
1 When is this year’s Dancing Rabbit Music Festival finale?
It’s set for Saturday, July 22.
2 Where will the event be held?
It will once again be held along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street. The outdoor stage will be set up at the intersection of Third and Choctaw.
3 Who is in the lineup for the outdoor stage?
It’s a Red Dirt music special, featuring Jason Boland & The Stragglers; Cody Canada and The Departed, Kody West, and the Red Dirt Rangers. The music is presented as a free concert.
4 What time do Dancing Rabbit Music Festival events start?
A pickleball tournament on the roof of the First National Bank starts at 8 a.m., because it gets pretty hot up there. The cornhole tournament starts at noon and music on the outdoor stage is set to begin at 5:30 p.m., earlier than usual.
All of the musical events are presented as free concerts. Food trucks and other venders will be at the site.
5 Are After Hours shows scheduled for the July 22 event?
After Hours shows are Early James at Spaceship Earth Coffee and The Droptines at Downtown 312.
After Hours shows are set to begin once music on the outdoor stage is completed and are also presented free of charge.
