McAlester’s City Charter provides details regarding the city’s Emergency Fund.
1 Why does the city of McAlester maintain its Emergency Fund?
It’s required by the McAlester City Charter.
2 What portion of the McAlester City Charter covers the city’s Emergency Fund requirement?
Article 5 of the City Charter deals with Financial Management, with details regarding the Emergency Fund in Section 5.04 (1) under the Budget heading.
3 How much money does the City Charter say should be maintained in the city’s Emergency Fund?
Section 5.04 (1) states “An emergency fund will be included in the budget and every reasonable attempt shall be made to maintain this fund at a minimum of 10% of the total operating budget including capital improvements.
4 Is the city of McAlester currently maintaining its Emergency Fund at that level?
No. The city of McAlester is currently funding its Emergency Fund at approximately 10% of the total operating budget, but does not include capital improvements, which would include federal and state loans and grants, in the formula.
5 What are city officials doing to resolve the matter?
City councilors passed a measure calling for a Special Election on Sept. 12, 2023, with Proposition 1 asking city voters to amend the City Charter by changing the formula upon which the Emergency Fund is funded from 10% of all city budget expenditures to 10% of all reoccurring unrestricted general operations expenditures.
—James Beaty
