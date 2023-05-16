Charles Clark provides information about the Veterans Day of Assistance.
1 What is the Veterans Day of Assistance?
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will co-host a day of helping military veterans in the area apply for new and expanded VA health benefits.
2 When and where will the event be held?
“Bringing VA Benefits to Your Hometown” will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 in the Big Conference Room at the Choctaw Nation Headquarters, 1802 Chukka Hina, in Durant.
3 Who will be there to help veterans?
Medical professionals will be on hand to conduct screenings and assess certain health conditions. Representatives will help with applications and filing on-site for benefits of the PACT Act.
4 What is the PACT Act?
The act was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2022 and allows greater access to aid for veterans exposed to Agent Orange and other toxic substances on a Presumptive Conditions List. Greater coverage is now available for Vietnam, Gulf-era, post-9/11, and other veterans.
5 What is the charge for participating and who can attend?
The event is free and open to all veterans. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
For additional information, contact Harlan Wright, Choctaw Veterans Advocacy, 800-522-617, (580) 380-6557, or hwright@choctawnation.com.
— James Beaty
