Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding the upcoming candidate filing period for municipal offices in Pittsburg County.
1 When does the filing period open?
Candidates interested for filing for office in Pittsburg County municipalities can file declarations of candidacy starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, and continuing from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Feb.7-8.
2 When should the forms be submitted?
Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 when the filing period ends. Municipal offices at stake will be filled in the nonpartisan General Election on April 4, 2023.
3 Who can file a contest of candidacy?
Contests of candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Feb. 10, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
4 What offices are open for filings?
• Alderson — Board of trustees office 2 and town treasurer.
• Haileyville — Mayor, police chief and clerk/treasurer, along with the 1B, 2B, 3B and 4B city council seats
• Hartshorne — Mayor and city clerk, plus city council seats in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4.
• Krebs — Mayor, along with city council seats in Wards 1 and 3.
• Kiowa — Town treasurer, plus board of trustee seats in Wards 2 and 4.
• Quinton — Three seats on the board of trustees.
• Savanna — Town clerk, plus council members on the town board of trustees in Wards 1 and 3.
5 How can candidacy forms be obtained?
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov. The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.